Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tattooed Chef, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tattooed Chef in a report released on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

TTCF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:TTCF opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.40. Tattooed Chef has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $25.35.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 13.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the second quarter valued at about $3,470,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 4,947.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after buying an additional 781,643 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 108.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 147,228 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the second quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 37.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 39,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Tattooed Chef (Get Rating)

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.