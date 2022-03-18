Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of BKD opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $643.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.96 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $500,179.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,457,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,022 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4.2% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,800,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,562,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,704,000 after acquiring an additional 37,691 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 1,151.7% in the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,301,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.3% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,252,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

