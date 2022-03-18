BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of BRP opened at $27.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.70.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

