BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

BRP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.83.

BRP stock opened at $27.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.40 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $33.70.

BRP Group ( NYSE:BRP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Equities analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John A. Valentine acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.34 per share, with a total value of $27,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Trevor Baldwin acquired 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $333,302.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 29,617 shares of company stock valued at $744,828. Corporate insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRP. Bbva USA increased its stake in BRP Group by 912.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in BRP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BRP Group by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BRP Group by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in BRP Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

