BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives C$132.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$129.89.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$127.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$140.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

DOO stock traded up C$2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching C$91.06. 315,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,381. BRP has a twelve month low of C$73.74 and a twelve month high of C$129.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$95.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$105.68. The firm has a market cap of C$7.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.30.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

