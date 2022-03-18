Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) VP Sells $175,154.40 in Stock

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brunswick stock opened at $90.02 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $79.55 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.90 and its 200-day moving average is $96.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.21.

Brunswick Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

