Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on Buckle in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.50.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. Buckle had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 19.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Buckle will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 8,941.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Buckle by 57.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Buckle in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

