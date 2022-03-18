Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.77

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.77 and traded as low as $13.64. Burnham shares last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $44.41 million, a P/E ratio of 61.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77.
About Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burnham (BURCA)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Burnham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burnham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.