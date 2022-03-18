BUZZCoin (BUZZ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $12.00

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 58% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BUZZCoin has a market capitalization of $237,709.43 and $12.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded down 56.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 88.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About BUZZCoin

BUZZ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

