BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BWX Technologies, Inc. supplies precision manufactured components and services to the commercial nuclear power industry. The company offers technical, management and site services to governments in complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. It operates primarily in Lynchburg, Va., Ohio and Cambridge, Ontario. BWX Technologies, Inc., formerly known as Babcock & Wilcox Company, is headquartered in Lynchburg, Va. “

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.17.

NYSE BWXT opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.16. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The business had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $1,113,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,189 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,014.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,644,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,739,000 after buying an additional 1,496,896 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,088,000 after buying an additional 1,148,964 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,099,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,090,000 after buying an additional 961,471 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,180,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,421,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,942,000 after buying an additional 488,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

