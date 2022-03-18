C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CFO Juho Parkkinen Sells 2,548 Shares

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $45,583.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE AI opened at $20.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 0.15. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $80.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average is $35.94.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AI. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 75.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 61,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AI. Zacks Investment Research raised C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

