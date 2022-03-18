Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $850 million-$870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.62 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$3.800 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.74. The company had a trading volume of 18,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.09. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.57, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.62.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total value of $1,140,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,907,476. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,045,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,808,000 after acquiring an additional 53,053 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 486,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,291,000 after purchasing an additional 102,166 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

