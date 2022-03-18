Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFWFF opened at $3.61 on Thursday. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

