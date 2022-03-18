Caliber Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.8% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 42,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,146,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 85,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,869,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.09. 666,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,780. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.90 and its 200-day moving average is $243.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.65 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

