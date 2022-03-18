Caliber Wealth Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,324 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,018,705,000 after purchasing an additional 418,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,605,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,266,403,000 after purchasing an additional 167,898 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,120,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,469,838,000 after acquiring an additional 296,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $128.11. 26,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,275,879. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.17. The company has a market cap of $202.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.79.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

