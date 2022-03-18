Caliber Wealth Management LLC Has $458,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,744 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,014,189. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.14. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $77.99 and a fifty-two week high of $82.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.