Caliber Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,735. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.59. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $111.50.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

