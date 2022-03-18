Cameco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 384,705 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,490% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,198 call options.

CCJ opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.09. Cameco has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 663.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCJ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

