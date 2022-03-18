Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) to Hold

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEFGet Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$2.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$5.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on XEBEF. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of XEBEF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,081. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $4.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

