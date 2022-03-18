Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,880 ($24.45) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, February 21st.

KNOS opened at GBX 1,370 ($17.82) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,486.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,750.99. Kainos Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,174 ($15.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,100 ($27.31). The firm has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

