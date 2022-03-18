Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Short Interest Down 19.6% in February

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 495,800 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the February 13th total of 616,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 171.0 days.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $43.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.71. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $50.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0947 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.