Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Raised to “Action List Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an action list buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$70.00 price target on the stock.

CAR.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.50 to C$70.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.50 to C$69.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$67.94.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock opened at C$54.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$57.90. The company has a market cap of C$9.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.86. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$51.44 and a 52-week high of C$62.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

