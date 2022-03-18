Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Cannae worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNNE. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cannae by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Cannae during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Cannae by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cannae by 3,249.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cannae during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 5,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.40 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 17,000 shares of company stock worth $437,870. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNNE opened at $24.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.83. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $42.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.35.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Cannae had a negative net margin of 38.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNNE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cannae in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

