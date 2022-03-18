Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Archer Aviation Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Archer Aviation in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.01) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.92). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Archer Aviation stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. Archer Aviation has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $10.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 87,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $272,694.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 163,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $486,797.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 541,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,395 in the last quarter.

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

