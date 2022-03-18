Capital CS Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,915 iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $669,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,384,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 761.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after acquiring an additional 138,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 591.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,906,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,988,000 after buying an additional 1,631,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 10,128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,567,000 after buying an additional 2,852,492 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IXG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,066. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.63. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.