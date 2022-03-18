Capital CS Group LLC Has $73 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital CS Group LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,787 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 57.3% of Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $72,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,850,000 after buying an additional 34,323 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 516,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,384,000 after buying an additional 44,529 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 92.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UPS stock traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.19. 117,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,017. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.54 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $190.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.46.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.