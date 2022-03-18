Capital CS Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,533 Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,533 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,496,980,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,080,000 after purchasing an additional 463,657 shares during the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 594,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,532,000 after purchasing an additional 297,354 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,361,000 after purchasing an additional 253,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 452,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000,000 after purchasing an additional 241,200 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM stock traded up $12.46 on Friday, hitting $292.59. 59,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,181. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $198.80 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.00.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

