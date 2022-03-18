Capital CS Group LLC Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,205 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Arista Networks comprises about 0.7% of Capital CS Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $1,767,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.35, for a total transaction of $410,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 727,575 shares of company stock valued at $88,573,994 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

ANET traded up $4.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.97. 56,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,506. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.53 and a 1 year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.24.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

