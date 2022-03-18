Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.66

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$40.66 and traded as high as C$41.28. Capital Power shares last traded at C$40.98, with a volume of 438,096 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$48.50 target price on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CSFB set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$45.23.

The company has a market cap of C$4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 106.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

