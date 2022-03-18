CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes $123,000 Position in AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ:AGIL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned 0.06% of AgileThought as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of AgileThought in the third quarter worth $90,876,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new stake in shares of AgileThought in the third quarter worth $1,112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgileThought in the third quarter worth $332,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgileThought in the third quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgileThought in the third quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AgileThought alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AgileThought from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

AgileThought stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AgileThought Inc has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $36.13.

AgileThought Company Profile (Get Rating)

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.