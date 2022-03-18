CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes $200,000 Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30,848.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 764,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,551,000 after buying an additional 761,953 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,814,000 after purchasing an additional 406,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 791.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,893,000 after purchasing an additional 333,507 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 571,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,310,000 after purchasing an additional 242,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,520,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $60.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.08. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $42.80 and a one year high of $75.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $460.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Chin Hu Lim purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

