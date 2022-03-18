Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS CRTPF opened at $1.56 on Thursday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

