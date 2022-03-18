CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Short Interest Down 15.0% in February

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the February 13th total of 5,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CarLotz from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

CarLotz stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. CarLotz has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

CarLotz ( NASDAQ:LOTZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarLotz will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in CarLotz during the third quarter valued at about $331,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in CarLotz during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CarLotz during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of CarLotz by 59.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 15,364 shares during the period. 25.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

