Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Truist Financial

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CCL. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.11.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.07.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 370.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,854,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $60,673,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,998 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.3% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,514,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth about $38,878,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

