Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $410 million-$420 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$3.650 EPS.

CSV stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,535. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $66.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $848.06 million, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.21.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 24.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.60.

In related news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $61,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Carriage Services by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

