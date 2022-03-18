Carry (CRE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.21 Million

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. During the last week, Carry has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Carry has a market capitalization of $66.30 million and $4.21 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00083652 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00012297 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Carry

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,785,037,464 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

