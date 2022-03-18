Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $804.11 million.Carter’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.810-$8.970 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Carter’s from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.67.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s stock opened at $96.11 on Friday. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Carter’s by 349.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after buying an additional 86,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.