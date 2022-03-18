Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,471,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,416. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $762.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 253,903 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 341,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 229,567 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,356,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 177,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 571,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 166,929 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

