Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CPRX traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,471,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,416. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $762.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.