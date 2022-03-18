Catherine A. Hendrian Sells 6,521 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CMS stock opened at $66.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.62. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $57.28 and a one year high of $67.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.24.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,710,283,000 after buying an additional 1,029,930 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $66,116,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 278.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,296,000 after buying an additional 1,011,975 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $34,879,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 278.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 765,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,354,000 after buying an additional 563,440 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Bank of America cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

