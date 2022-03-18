Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Gap Up to $2.54

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.54, but opened at $2.61. Cazoo Group shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61.
About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
