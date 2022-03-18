Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Gap Up to $2.54

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.54, but opened at $2.61. Cazoo Group shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Cazoo Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cazoo Group in the third quarter worth $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.