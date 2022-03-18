Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Stake Boosted by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,567 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets comprises 4.5% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Cboe Global Markets worth $68,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 25.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,890 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 832,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 298.4% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,072,000 after buying an additional 18,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

CBOE traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.53.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

