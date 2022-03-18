CBTX, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:CBTX)

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.
CBTX has raised its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CBTX has a payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CBTX to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.
Shares of CBTX stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average of $28.72. CBTX has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.93.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CBTX by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CBTX during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CBTX by 89.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CBTX by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBTX during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.
CBTX Company Profile (Get Rating)
CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

