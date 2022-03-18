CBTX, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:CBTX)

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

CBTX has raised its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CBTX has a payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CBTX to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Shares of CBTX stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average of $28.72. CBTX has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.93.

CBTX ( NASDAQ:CBTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.33). CBTX had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $34.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBTX will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CBTX by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CBTX during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CBTX by 89.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CBTX by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBTX during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

