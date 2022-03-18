C&C Group (LON:CCR) PT Raised to GBX 300 at Barclays

C&C Group (LON:CCR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 290 ($3.77) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCR. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 292 ($3.80) target price on shares of C&C Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Get C&C Group alerts:

Shares of CCR opened at GBX 213.20 ($2.77) on Wednesday. C&C Group has a twelve month low of GBX 168.60 ($2.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 304.64 ($3.96). The company has a market cap of £837.64 million and a P/E ratio of -13.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 216.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 231.26.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.