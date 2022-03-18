CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Short Interest Update

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the February 13th total of 13,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 117,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Athanor Capital LP grew its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 508,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 34,831 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

