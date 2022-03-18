CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCURD) Stock Price Up 24.1%

CCUR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCURD – Get Rating) rose 24.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7,000.00 and last traded at $6,825.00. Approximately 3 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $5,500.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6,670.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,071.92.

CCUR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCURD)

CCUR Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services.

