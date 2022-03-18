CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCURD) Stock Price Up 24.1%

CCUR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCURD – Get Rating) rose 24.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7,000.00 and last traded at $6,825.00. Approximately 3 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $5,500.00.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6,670.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,071.92.
CCUR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCURD)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CCUR (CCURD)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for CCUR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCUR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.