Centaur Media Plc (CAU) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Centaur Media stock opened at GBX 48 ($0.62) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.49 million and a P/E ratio of -61.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 51.58. Centaur Media has a 52 week low of GBX 38 ($0.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 60 ($0.78).

Get Centaur Media alerts:

In other Centaur Media news, insider Swagatam Mukerji bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($31,209.36). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 51,146 shares of company stock worth $2,459,892.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centaur Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centaur Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.