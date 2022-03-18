Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Purchases £24,000 in Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Rating) insider Swagatam Mukerji purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($31,209.36).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 21st, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 495 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £222.75 ($289.66).

On Wednesday, January 19th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 255 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £150.45 ($195.64).

On Monday, December 20th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 396 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £225.72 ($293.52).

Shares of Centaur Media stock opened at GBX 48 ($0.62) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.49 million and a PE ratio of -61.25. Centaur Media Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 38 ($0.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 60 ($0.78). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 48.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 51.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Centaur Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.63%.

Centaur Media Company Profile

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

