Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp. (OTC:CISO – Get Rating) rose 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.55. Approximately 636,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 887,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Company Profile (OTC:CISO)

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp. is a managed cybersecurity and compliance company. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp. is based in SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.

