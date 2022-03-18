Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 601.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 58.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 37.2% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 17.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CERN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Edward Jones downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $93.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.87. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $93.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

