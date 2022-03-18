Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) CEO Sells $831,705.84 in Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 165,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $831,705.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

William Mariner Greenman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cerus alerts:

On Friday, February 25th, William Mariner Greenman sold 308,263 shares of Cerus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $1,757,099.10.

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. Cerus Co. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $957.21 million, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $6.23.

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.31% and a negative net margin of 41.55%. The business had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in Cerus by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 311,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cerus by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Cerus by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cerus by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Cerus by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 167,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Cerus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.